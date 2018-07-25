Westminster officials: 14 people hospitalized by apartment fire, 9 released

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department has provided an update on the number of people injured in an apartment fire that killed two early Sunday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, WPD said there is a total of 16 victims. In addition to the two people killed, 14 people were hospitalized. Of those, 9 have been released from area hospitals.

Of the five people remaining in the hospital, three are in critical condition. The conditions of the other two hospitalized victims are unknown.

Westminster Fire Department Lt. Jeromy Hill said several people jumped from second and third story units in order to evacuate. Others were rescued by fire and police personnel.

Hill said that one of the victims who died was found at the scene while the other died at a hospital.

Authorities had originally estimated nine people were hospitalized.

Firefighters said at the height of the fire, nearly 90 firefighters from five agencies were on scene.

WPD said it was able to contact three of the four people who were trying to put out the fire.

“We are currently working on a local donation point for those citizens who may want to donate items for the victims of the fire. We will send out additional information as soon as we have all of the details,” WPD said.