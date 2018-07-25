We Play Because She Served

Posted 11:28 am, July 25, 2018, by , Updated at 11:30AM, July 25, 2018

Talk about an all star Addy Tysdal, daughter of Natalie Tysdal, started a program called "We Play Because She Served." They are working to bring awareness to the needs of female veterans. Addy joined us, along with Ian Cohn from Volunteers  of America to tell us all about it!

SportAKid.org

VOAColorado.org

