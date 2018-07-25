Talk about an all star Addy Tysdal, daughter of Natalie Tysdal, started a program called "We Play Because She Served." They are working to bring awareness to the needs of female veterans. Addy joined us, along with Ian Cohn from Volunteers of America to tell us all about it!AlertMe
