Video: Man records 4 mountain lions on his porch in Conifer

CONIFER, Colo. -- A Conifer resident caught a group of mountain lions on his porch early Wednesday morning and he was able to record video of them. Andy Davis said he got up at 6 a.m. and was checking email, having coffee and getting ready for a run.

That’s when he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye. “The mom of the mountain lions hopped up on the patio. I reached over real slow to grab my phone and snap a couple pictures and then right behind her came the three babies.”

Davis said they regularly see wildlife like deer and elk and sometimes bears, but this was the first time he’s ever seen a big cat. “I was just amazed. My whole life I’ve been waiting to see cats. Never seen a mountain lion the whole time I’ve lived up there. This morning, I got to see four of them at the same time. It just blew my mind .. most amazing thing I've ever seen.”

He was able to record from inside his home through the windows for several minutes.

He said he wasn’t nervous because he was inside.

He said the mountain lions just drank from the water fountain and then moved on. Davis warned his neighbors and sent them his video because there are small children and pets he worried about.

He said, “My dad always warned my mom, take something with you when you go out on a walk because you don’t know what’s going to be out there in the woods. I highly doubt I’ll ever get to see something like that again.”