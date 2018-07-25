Veterans treated to special night at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- A group of heroes had the time of their lives at Cheyenne Frontier Days Wednesday night.

The whole idea was to give these veterans an authentic Cheyenne Frontier Days experience. So before the rain moved in they got to sit back and watch a rodeo and a wild horse race.

The group feasted on barbecue: Brisket, fried chicken, baked beans ... all the goodies. There was some live music there as well.

They got together for some dessert where they got to drink and talk about the special bond they share.

The special night ended with the Eric Church concert.

