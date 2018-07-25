Threat for heavy rain and flooding returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Another round of showers & thunderstorms will move off the mountains and east across the Front Range and Denver through Wednesday evening.

It is humid again making the threat for heavy rain possible.

Some areas that have already seen heavy rain in the last few days are saturated and could easily flood again. Plus, storm drains could get clogged with debris causing water to rise on area roads.

The strongest storms will move east of the city around 7PM. However, lingering showers and a few lighter storms will be possible overnight. Your Thursday is looking soggy with more showers & thunderstorms. The threat for heavy rain does not appear to be as high as this evening.

Additional showers & thunderstorms will be around on Friday and Saturday afternoon. These storms will be much more widely scattered and contain less rain.

We have a cold front coming in on Sunday with even more heavy rain possible. So, plan ahead for the threat of more flooding.

