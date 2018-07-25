These self-defense tips will help keep you safe in parks and on trails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- You're walking on a nature trail or in a city park, an aggressive stranger approaches, do you know what to do?

Police say one person is in custody in connection with an attempted sexual assault at the South Platte Park in Littleton.

Top self-defense expert Brad Nicolarsen of The Kompound Training Facility tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers staying safe means being aware of your surroundings. "You hope for the best but you have to prepare for the worst."

He adds that staying clear of trees and bushes and an arm's length away from strangers is a must, "I have plenty of space so no matter what if something stepped out I've given myself a safe distance."

Nicolarsen advises women to walk with confidence. "Anyone who is timid or shy is easy prey," and earbuds should be left at home if you will be walking in isolated areas.

Common sense is the key to staying out of harm's way. Always let someone know of the route you are taking, turn on your phone's location setting and carry mace or pepper spray.