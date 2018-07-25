Taco Bell cheese dip recalled because of botulism risk

PITTSBURGH — About 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese dip are being recalled because of a botulism risk.

The product, produced by Kraft Heinz, is a 15-ounce glass jar with the individual package UPC number 021000024490.

The company said the cases being recalled showed signs of product separation that could result in the growth of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can cause life-threatening illness or death.

Consumers should not use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism can cause symptoms that include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation might also be common symptoms.

There have been no complaints or reports of illness related recalled cheese dip.