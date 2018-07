Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attention Stranahan's fans. Celebrate Colorado day, August 1, by taking a free tour of Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey Distillery. They will offer free tours from 1pm – 7pm based on a first come, first serve basis through reservations at stranahans.com.

There is also a chance to win an all-expenses paid 4 hour private distillery experience for you and up to 20 of your closest friends!