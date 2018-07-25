Single-game Broncos tickets go on sale Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Single-game tickets, including those that are half-priced, for Broncos home games go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Broncos open the season on Sept. 9 against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Only a limited number of tickets will be available. The Broncos have sold out 373 consecutive regular-season games (395 when including the playoffs) dating to when they joined the NFL in 1970.

For those who don't have season tickets, which has a waiting list of more than 84,000 names, it's the best way to get face-value tickets.

Single-game tickets in years past are usually sold out within 30 minutes. The Broncos are coming off a 5-11 season, their worst since 2010. They have not had consecutive losing seasons since 1971-1972.

Full-price, half-price, Americans With Disability Act and club tickets will be available at various prices through Ticketmaster. There is a limit of four tickets per household per game.

Those who want half-priced tickets needed to pre-register by Monday through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

There are 2,000 half-priced tickets for each game in compliance with the legislation to build the stadium. No multiple-game purchases of half-priced tickets are allowed.

All ticketing this year will be on mobile devices through the free Broncos 365 app or through Ticketmaster. No printed-at-home PDF tickets are valid for entry.

Broncos 2018 home schedule

Sunday, Sept. 9: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 2:25 p.m. on FOX31

Sunday, Sept. 16: vs. Oakland Raiders, 2:25 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 1: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 2:05 p.m. on FOX31

Sunday, Nov. 4: vs. Houston Texans, 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2:25 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15: vs. Cleveland Browns, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 2:25 p.m.

Preseason home schedule

Saturday, Aug. 11: vs. Minnesota Vikings, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18: vs. Chicago Bears, 7 p.m.