Rollover crash closes westbound I-70 at Floyd Hill

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A crash has closed westbound Interstate 70 at the bottom of Floyd Hill.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the closure is between Exits 243 (Hidden Valley) and 244 (U.S. 6 Floyd Hill).

Colorado State Patrol described the crash as a commercial motor vehicle rollover.

A number of crews are responding, including a Flight for Life helicopter.

CSP said it is unknown when the interstate will reopen.

This story will be updated as authorities make more information available.