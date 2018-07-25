Pet Detectives take on case to track down deployed soldier’s missing dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Her picture is plastered on every telephone pole in the neighborhood, but after more than a month, Lola is still missing.

Lola is a 1-year-old gray and white miniature Schnauzer. She escaped from a backyard in northwest Denver on June 19.

The dog had been living with a foster family while her owner is deployed in Iraq.

“It’s like she’s disappeared into thin air,” foster owner David Powell told FOX31.

On Wednesday, pet detectives and private investigators got involved.

“Basically, I use scent-tracking dogs to help people search for their missing dogs and cats,” Tressa English of Lost Pet Professionals told FOX31.

English says she gets called about three to four times per month to work on cases all over Colorado. She says her success rate is about 75 percent.

Her dogs used Lola’s harness to lock in her unique scent. Once they got to work on Powell’s street, the dogs picked it up right away.

“My tracking dogs went south around the corner and towards the park,” English said.

The dogs were unable to detect Lola’s scent past the park at West 51st Avenue and Zuni Street. English uses the clues her dogs give her to try and figure out where Lola may have gone.

“Right now, based on what the dogs did, it appears she was likely picked up in a vehicle,” she said.

It was bittersweet news to Powell.

“I was hoping you’d find more, but I kind of suspected that’s what was going to happen,” he said.

Lost Pet Professionals will stay on the case and continue to unravel the mystery using a combination of posters, private investigators and online posts.

“The dogs aren’t a magic wand. I wish they were, but I think that’s what’s really hard,” English said.

If you have Lola or think you know where she is, David Powell says he will take her back with no questions asked. You may drop her off at a police station, animal shelter or veterinarian’s office where she can be scanned for her microchip.

There is a $1,000 reward for her safe return.

