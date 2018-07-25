People displaced by Westminster apartment fire receive assistance

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Displaced residents from the fatal fire at the Westbury apartments in Westminster were given some much-needed assistance Wednesday.

Many families lost everything in the fire. The Cardona family said they are struggling to move forward.

“Anything, you know, to help us get back on our feet, figure out where to go from here. I mean, this isn’t easy,” said Adam Cardona.

Adam, his wife Tabatha and baby Emma all escaped the fire with their lives.

On Wednesday, the Cardonas were among the families at Silver Hills Middle School in Westminster, where the disaster assistance center event took place.

“They gave us a good stack of places to look at, services to help us talk to people. I mean, it’s pretty traumatizing,” said Adam.

The Colorado Red Cross, Salvation Army and other agencies were on hand to assist the Cardonas and other displaced people.

“It’s definitely hard to wake up and have a smile on your face after something like this,” said Adam.

Still, he said he is grateful his family is safe.