New study shows vaping is not effective way to stop smoking cigarettes

DENVER — The debate continues whether vaping can be used as a tool to help you stop smoking cigarettes, but a new study suggests the chances are not good.

While the research in general is mixed, the new study found that 90 percent of smokers who vaped were still smoking one year later. The strategy has about the same success rate as quitting cold turkey.

Dr. Thomas Ylioja is the Associate Clinical Director of National Jewish Health/CO Quitline, and he read the study. “People who used a vaping device to help them quit smoking were not as likely to quit smoking as someone who didn’t use a vaping device,” he said.

The CO Quitline call center gets about 700 calls per day. Callers are offered up to five telephone coaching sessions and nicotine replacement therapies like the patch, gum and lozenges. Thirty-five percent of smokers who enroll can expect to quit using the evidence based strategy.

“Unfortunately the evidence just isn`t there for vaping devices as a cessation tool,” Ylioja said.

Plus the long-term effects of vaping are not known, and federal regulators have not approved vaping as a smoking cessation tool.

If you need help to quit smoking you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or go to COQuitline.org.

