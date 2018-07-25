× Mandatory evacuations ordered for wildfire in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Mandatory evacuations were ordered as a rapidly spreading brush fire in the Idyllwild area of Southern California quickly grew to 1,200 acres amid scorching hot temperatures on Wednesday afternoon, KTLA reported.

The Cranston Fire erupted around noon off Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to a tweet from the San Bernardino National Forest Service.

It grew to 200 acres within 40 minutes of breaking out, then quadrupled in size just before 2 p.m., officials said.

The latest estimate, given at 4 p.m., had the fire at 1,200 acres, according to the Forest Service. Containment remains at 0 percent.

The fire has jumped Highway 243 near the Idyllwild Grinding facility as the out-of-control inferno continued to explode in size against firefighter efforts to contain the fast-growing blaze.

As the flames quickly spread toward Idyllwild, officials urged anyone in southwest part of the community to leave the area immediately.

By 3:45 p.m., mandatory evacuation orders were also in effect in a portion of Mountain Center along McGaugh Road and McCall Park Road.

An hour later, residents in all of Idyllwild, Pine Cove and Fern Valley were told to leave immediately.

An evacuation center has been set up at Banning High School, locating at 100 W. Westward Ave. in Banning, according to the Forest Service.

Small animals are welcome at Banning High School; large animals can be taken to San Jacinto High School, which is at 500 Idyllwild Dr. in San Jacinto.

It was not immediately clear how many homes and structures were threatened, though the blaze seemed to be steadily making headway toward the buildings in some sparsely populated areas, Sky5 video showed.

The flames devoured any trees and brush in its path, sending tall columns of thick smoke high up into the air that were visible miles away.

At one point, Sky5 video showed the flames burning perilously close to several buildings near the top of a ridge.

In addition to the evacuations, Highway 74 has been closed between Mountain Center and Cranston Fire Station, which is near Hemet.

Highway 243 has also been shut down between Pine Cove and Mountain Center.

Meanwhile, a smoke advisory was issued mid-afternoon in several parts of Riverside County because of the Cranston Fire. The advisory is in effect for the Perris Valley, Anza, Hemet and the San Jacinto Valley, Vanning Pass and the Coachella Valley because of the Cranston Fire.

A number of agencies are responding to the fire via ground and air, and the San Bernardino National Forest is in unified command with Cal Fire Riverside and the Riverside County Fire Department.

A cause was not immediately provided, but the Press Enterprise reported that it may have been intentionally set.

Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that they saw an individual start multiple fires in the area, including one around 11:50 a.m., around the time the Cranston Fire broke out, according to the newspaper.

The individual was reported to be driving a white Honda, which was pulled over about 35 minutes later south of Hemet, according to the Press Enterprise.

A CHP official told the paper that Riverside County deputies arrested someone, but did provide the crime the person was suspected of committing.

Lt. Eric Dickson of the Hemet Police Department confirmed to KTLA that Cal Fire provided the department’s dispatch with information about a possible arson suspect’s vehicle, which he identified as a white Honda sedan. Soon after, Hemet police stopped the car at Newport Road and Garnet Lane, detained the driver and contacted Cal Fire, Dickson said.

Riverside County Deputy Flores told KTLA she heard an arrest was made, but could not immediately confirm anything.

The flames broke out as Southern California entered the third day of a heat wave that has already brought record-setting temperatures to parts of the region.

Temperatures in the area where the fire was burning were expected to hit the mid-to-upper 90s on Wednesday afternoon, with lights winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning is in effect in the Idyllwild area through 9 p.m. Friday, with temperatures forecast to potentially hit up to 104 degrees during that time period.

Idyllwild is roughly 90 miles east of Los Angeles.