Man pleads guilty to Denver murder on first day of trial

DENVER — A man suspected of killing another man before setting his body on fire pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday — the first day of his trial — according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Delshon Giles, 24, was being tried for first-degree murder, first-degree arson and second-degree arson. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a stipulated 30-year prison sentence, according to the DA’s office.

Giles is accused of murdering 39-year-old Walter Bracken following an altercation on July 23, 2016. Giles then allegedly left Bracken’s burning body on the roadside near Elgin Place and Andrews Drive.

A few days later, authorities say Giles set a home on the 5100 block of Victor Way on fire. It is believed that is where the homicide occurred.

The Denver Police Department identified Giles as a suspect a few days after Bracken was killed. However, he fled to Los Angeles. He was arrested there in September 2016 and extradited to Denver.

In court on Tuesday, Giles’ his mother was held in contempt of court and sent to jail for refusing to testify. Giles’ girlfriend, another witness, was in custody for failing to appear for an earlier court date.

The DA’s office says a sentencing hearing for Giles is scheduled for Nov. 2.