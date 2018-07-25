× Last Sunday Luaus

Last Sunday Luaus (The last Sunday of each month). The current summer series is called “Summer Sunday Luaus”/RSVPs are required.

Hula Lessons & Happy Hour-

Each Summer Saturday, 4-5PM, we open our “Broadway Beach” patio for hula lessons with the Kalama Polynesian Dancers.

Hula Lesson Happy Hour

Every Saturday 4-5PM (through Summer)

Adrift Tiki Bar & Restaurant, 218 South Broadway

Cost: $10 for lessons/includes a free Chi-Chi or mocktail after the class

All-you-can-eat Kona Kalua Pork Roast & Huli Huli Chicken with traditional Hawaiian sides including Hawaiian Mac Salad, Polynesian Pickles, Indonesian Sticky Rice, King’s Hawaiian bread rolls, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Roasted Chili Viniagrette, Guava Barbeque Sauce

Hula Dancing by Kalama Polynesian Dancers, hula lessons and Tiki Cocktails.

We have developed a close relationship with the Kalama Polynesian Dancers. We discovered them at the Dragon Boat Festival last summer. (They will be performing at the Dragon Boat Festival at Sloan’s Lake again this summer…July 28/29)

When: July 29, August 26, September 30, October 28, November 25, December 30

Cost: $25 (Half price for kids 12 and under)