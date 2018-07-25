Larger sewer drains are needed in neighborhood of deadly flooding, residents say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On Tuesday, flooding in Englewood trapped people in their homes and killed one woman. Neighbors say she was unable to escape as water rushed into a basement.

Calls are now growing louder from people in the neighborhood for the city to investigate ways to prevent future deadly flooding.

Those in the 4600 block of South Acoma Street told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that storm drains need to be bigger. The current drains are often clogged with debris, they said.

“I’ve seen a lot of big rain storms where it fills these gutters,” said Tom Soria who has lived in the neighborhood for 22 years. “It wouldn’t hurt to have the city come out ... make sure that inlets in the alley are open— make sure all the inlets are open.”

The City of Englewood did not have an answer for the Problem Solvers when we asked if the city will consider adding storm drains or altering the grade of the street.

“These drains weren’t draining,” one resident said. “Water was rushing from Broadway.”

Rachael Haber, 32, was killed. Some question why she couldn’t find a way to escape from the basement.

The city said it enforces requirements for emergency escape openings under codes in place at the time of construction.

The home where the woman drowned was built in 1952 and was constructed under a 1943 building code, according to the city.