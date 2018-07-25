Hickenlooper’s New Hampshire, Iowa trips show possible presidential bid is serious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Governor John Hickenlooper is on vacation this week -- in New Hampshire.

While the term-limited Colorado Governor is no stranger to summer holidays near Squam Lake, his visit to help open a New Hampshire Democratic Party Field Office Thursday continues to fuel speculation he is seriously preparing a presidential bid.

Hickenlooper will help open the field office in addition to meeting with New Hampshire Young Democrats. Interviews with local press are also expected- as confirmed by NH Political Reporter Paul Steinhauser.

2020 WATCH-NEW: Before he helps open the new @NHDems coordinated campaign office in Exeter tomorrow, @hickforco to meet with a group of @NHYoungDems activists/elected officials/candidates. The #FITN trip's fueling more speculation @GovofCO is inching towards WH run #NHpolitics pic.twitter.com/DXSaFa5fds — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) July 25, 2018

FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George has also confirmed Hickenlooper is preparing for trips to Iowa in August. Hickenlooper has previously said this summer will be critical in his decision making process.

As for his viability?

It's clear he has work to do.

"The average granite stater has no clue who John Hickenlooper is," Steinhauser told FOX31's Joe St. George.

But Steinhauser also said that meeting with the Young Democrats and helping the New Hampshire Democratic Party open a field office are important steps for a run.

"These are two things you would do if you were thinking about making a run for the White House," Steinhauser said.

FOX31 Political Analyst Andy Boian -- who has worked with Hickenlooper in the past -- says Hickenlooper will not enter unless he thinks he can advance.

"I think what he does not want to do is get in a situation where he loses early," Boian said.

"The field will be crowded -- we know that for sure -- so one of the things he'll have to do is go after the big dollars early," Boian added.

Here are the big questions in Hickenlooper's mind: Can he raise the money? Does he have a clear path or message? Does his family want to do it? Does he think he can win?

Hickenlooper's Former Chief of Staff commented on twitter: