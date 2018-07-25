Handicap doors missing, broken at new VA hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The new Veterans Affairs hospital in Aurora will end up costing nearly $2 billion.

You would think the federal government would be able to provide handicap accessible doors somewhere in that budget.

FOX31 Problem Solvers spent time over the summer documenting entry and exit points, wondering if the VA would create ADA compliant doorways.

We found at least two outside access doors without electronic push buttons which automatically open the entry way.

Inside, FOX31 located additional doors, at some point which had automatic mechanisms installed, but the devices didn’t work.

The most problematic, persistence barrier leads to the VA’s Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center of “Life Skills” program. That program has been open to veterans during construction for nearly three years, according to vet Tim Tuttle.

“I’m disabled and have a hard time opening the door and me and my veteran friends have to open the door all the time for people in wheelchairs,” Tuttle told FOX31.

Tuttle is part of a leadership team for Life Skills Center. He loves what the program can do for vets and their families. However, the lack of an easy access door has soured some of the participants.

“They’d rather have that handicap access button, so they can do it on their own. That’s self-sufficiency. When other people have to help them, number one, it’s embarrassing. Two, they feel they’re not self-sufficient. That’s what VA is all about and the Life Skills is about -- to promote confidence.”

Tuttle told FOX31, “When you can’t access basic services and if there is no one to open the door for you, I’ve seen people turn away and not get the help they need.”

At this week’s ribbon cutting, FOX31 had the chance to ask Sallie Houser-Hanfelder, Director of the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center about this problem.

FOX31: "Are you aware not all the doors in this facility are handicap accessible?"

Houser-Hanfelder: "Yes. We are."

FOX31: "And what is being done to address that?"

Houser-Hanfelder: "We’re working on the issue of what are and aren’t. there are some that aren’t accessible to patients. We’re working on that. There’s some push plates we need to put in. The life skills center is in the old building. We’re working on that to get that outer door handicap accessible."

However, FOX31 Problem Solvers' hidden cameras found another big problem with access in another area as well: on the ground floor garage next to the spinal injury and trauma center.

We found new working handicap access doors to get inside from handicap parking spots, but only into a short hallway. The next set of heavy doors, which leads to the care area, are not accessible to anyone in a wheelchair or with other mobility issues.

A few days after that ribbon cutting, and that promise to fix the doors, FOX31 went back to check on the progress. We not only found more broken, non-compliant ADA doors, we also ran into some resistance to our persistence.

While our camera crew was standing on a sidewalk outside the Life Skills Center getting video of that door, an unidentified VA staff person and Public Affairs Officer, Brandy Morrison approached.

Morrison said. “I’m sorry sir. Are you still filming? Can you please stop? You are not authorized to film on campus.”

FOX31 immediately left the property and finished our recording across the street.

On Wednesday, VA Public Affairs sent FOX31 a new statement, addressing the access point near the Life Skills Center.

“Building A’s exterior door was never meant to be a permanent entrance, and beginning July 30, all Veterans will use the building’s primary entry point, which is through the Parking Visitor South entrance, concourse and breezeway. This entrance is ADA compliant. We apologize for any inconvenience our Veterans have experienced during this time of transition.”