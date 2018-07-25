Fire destroys public art installation in Civic Center Park

DENVER — Authorities are investigating after a fire destroyed a public art installation in Civic Center Park Wednesday morning.

The artwork, known as the “Tree of Transformation,” consists of a piano with a metal structure branching overhead.

The Denver Fire Department said it is investigating the incident alongside the Denver Police Department and Denver Parks and Recreation.

DFD is working with @denverparksrec & @DenverPolice to investigate a fire that occurred this morning at Civic Center Park. This fire unfortunately damaged significant pieces of art at the park. No other information is available, and updates will only follow as appropriate.

The Civic Center Conservancy said the artwork was the first part of its “Art in the Park” installation.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support from the Denver community and the hard work of Denver Parks and Recreation, the Denver Police Department and the Denver Fire Department in responding to these horrible incidents in our beloved National Historic Landmark," the conservancy said on its Facebook page.