Another round of deluge rainfall possible again Wednesday

DENVER -- Another chance for deluge rainfall and lightning is possible Wednesday afternoon in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

High temperatures will reach about 87 degrees. Each thunderstorm could deliver 1-3 inches of rainfall per hour.

The mountains can expect morning sun then a 50 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will range from 75 to 85 degrees.

Thursday will be wet and cooler. A cold front arrives in the morning, helping to focus the monsoon moisture across the Front Range.

It could be wet for the morning and afternoon rushes with highs only in the 70s.

It will turn drier on Friday with a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Saturday is the drier day of the weekend with morning sunshine and isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Sunday features a cold front and another monsoon moisture surge. Highs will drop into the 70s.

Conditions turn drier next week.

