Castle Rock residents worry about flooded retaining wall

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Recent rains are creating some big concerns in Castle Rock.

Some residents fear a retaining wall near several homes in the new Castle Rock Promenade development could collapse.

During recent storms, the walls have turned into waterfalls.

"It's scary to think about that much water that can gather up there. Unbelievable amounts of water rushing over those walls," said Carrie Wedel, who shot footage of the water.

Many people are worried not only about street flooding, but also that the wall could give way.

"I think it's going to collapse. I think the whole thing is going to come down. I don't want to be there when it happens," said Melissa Schuch, another resident.

"If that retaining wall breaks away you're talking some major damage to the homes and the school," added Wedel.

The school is located just beneath the wall.

The city tells Problem Solvers they are paying close attention, and are looking into the possibility of fines or citations if the problems aren't fixed by the developer, Alberta Development Partners.

Alberta Development insists there is no reason to panic.

"We had the structural engineer out to take a look at it and it's just cosmetic damage," said Peter Cudlip, a spokesperson for the company.

Cudlip says his company will make major repairs starting Monday. Those repairs include fixing the crumbling wall and installing new inlets above to help water drain more quickly from a pond above into the city's storm system. He expects the repairs to be complete by the end of next week.

Residents say they aren't holding their breath, worried the problem will likely grow worse so long as it continues to rain.

"I'm pretty skeptical. I think it should have been thought about well in advance especially with the soil we have here," said Schuch.