Attorney says lost dog custody dispute shows policy and procedure in these cases hasn’t caught up to the times

DENVER -- As the dispute over custody of a lost dog at a Denver animal shelter continues, an attorney representing one of the owners said the case shows that policy and procedure in these cases hasn't caught up to the times.

The Denver Animal Shelter's legal team is investigating the case and still had not made a decision in who will get custody of the dog as of Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Senseney said his dog Molly went missing five years ago when she jumped the fence. Despite his searches and her microchip, she was never found. On Sunday, he received a call that Molly turned up at the Denver Animal Shelter.

Senseney said he drove through the night to pick up his dog, only to find out that another person also wanted to take her home -- the man he said found Molly in St.Louis years ago and took her in.

"He found her, it’s still a missing dog. It’s still my dog," said Senseney.

Senseney hired Jennifer Edwards with the Animal Law Center to represent him in the case. Edwards' team won a similar case involving a custody dispute over a Siberian husky in Steamboat Springs recently.

Edwards said while our feelings towards our pets have evolved, the legal system still views these animals as property. She said there isn't a lot of pro-animal legal precedent established yet. Edwards said if policy and procedure in pet custody cases was established and widely-recognized, it would be much easier to settle these cases quickly.

"They don’t have a policy and procedure in place so there is a lack of due process. That is a real problem. That’s a constitutional issue and that’s why we’re in federal court," said Edwards.

The Denver Animal Shelter said it has no timeline yet on making this decision.