× Woman in critical condition after rescue from flooded basement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A woman was in critical condition late Tuesday night after rescuers found her unresponsive in a flooded basement in Englewood.

It happened at 6:43 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Acoma Street following a severe thunderstorm that hit the south metro Denver region.

Englewood police said water was up to the ceiling in the basement where they found they woman.

She was transported to Swedish Medical Center where she was in critical condition according to Englewood police.

Several homes in that area experienced flooding Tuesday night.