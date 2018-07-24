VA whistleblowers say Denver office did no work for a year: Problem Solvers Investigation

Watch FOX31 Investigative Reporter Rob Low’s full story tonight on FOX31 News at 9.

DENVER — Imagine making close to a $100,000 a year and having nothing to do at the office. It’s what Denver whistle blowers say was reality for employees at the local Office of the Inspector General for Veterans Affairs.

That’s the very division in charge of wiping out waste, fraud and abuse for the medical system that serves the nation’s veterans.

“These are your tax dollars that are paying the salaries of these individuals to sit in an office and do absolutely nothing all day,” said one anonymous whistleblower to the Problem Solvers.

“After a while it became a joke,” is how a second whistleblower described it to FOX31 Investigative Reporter Rob Low, before adding, “Come into work and pretty much staring at the wall all day kind of just hanging out every day pretty much with nothing to do.”

Both whistle blowers filed complaints with the Office of Special Counsel in Washington D.C. stating an office of 11 employees basically did no work from April of 2017 to April of 2018.

The combined salaries of those employees during that time frame totaled more than $1.2 million dollars.

“Long lunches, I mean watching movies, reading books. I mean I was doing school work. I’m not going to lie I did not have any work assigned. I spent the majority of my time doing school work,” said number one, who happened to be a paid intern making $47,214 thousand dollars a year to help conduct information technology audits.

The Problem Solvers obtained copies of the complaints filed with the Office of Special Counsel and the one from whistleblower number two states:

“I would have filed this sooner but this office has already had two investigations into management and nothing has happened. The office has actually gotten worse and now you throw in no work.”

In mid-June, the Office of Special Counsel released a letter to the whistle blowers admitting the Denver OIG office “did not have sufficient work to keep all employees fully engaged on active projects,” though it only acknowledges this for a nine month period from July of 2017 to April of 2018, instead of the one-year time frame alleged by the whistle blowers.

“It really gives you no confidence in the system,” said U.S. Representative Mike Coffman (R) who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District.

Congressman Coffman told the Problem Solvers he wants the Veterans Affairs Oversight Committee to investigate how it’s possible an office doing almost no work would then hire three more auditors in May of 2018, each making $95,000 dollars a year.

“It`s a big deal to the tax payer of United States. It`s a big deal to the veterans that aren`t getting the resources that they should be getting because they`re being wasted in these other areas,” said Congressman Coffman.

In its letter of findings the Office of Special Counsel wrote, “Several factors contributed to the lack of assigned work, including the untimely selection and approval of audit topics and the fact that some staff were unfamiliar with the development of quality audit proposals.”

Investigators determined the office would operate better in the future because another manager had recently been hired (in addition to the Office Director and two existing managers) to help oversee an office of as of May 2018, now has ten auditors instead of seven.

When asked of someone should be fired, Whistleblower number two told FOX31, “Honestly, yes,” adding it’s “Like a slap in face,” that no one was held accountable.

In a statement to the Problem Solvers, the Office of Special Counsel wrote, “When a whistleblower disclosed mismanagement related to insufficient workload for some employees, OSC took the allegations seriously and utilized an expedited process to quickly achieve corrective action.”

But the OSC admits that “corrective action” doesn’t include any discipline because “OSC does not have authority to direct an agency to impose discipline.”

Discipline would be up the Office of the Inspector General and in a statement to FOX31 it said, “There is no excuse for employees not to be engaged on meaningful OIG work and low-performing employees have received counseling and corrective action.”

But again the OIG admits to the Problem Solvers “corrective action” did not mean discipline or punishment for any Denver employees.

After our interview with Congressman Coffman, he met with Michael Missal, the Inspector General of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Missal downplayed the concerns of whistle blowers and in a letter obtained by FOX31 insisted “the facts are not consistent with their claims” even adding the inquiry “did not confirm” that employees did not have sufficient work despite the Office of Special Counsel letter saying almost almost exactly that.

Congressman Mike Coffman told FOX31 some managers should be held accountable, “Oh absolutely, people up and down this chain.”

Whistle blower number one said, “I look at the bigger picture and I see the amount of money that has been wasted and I see the amount of VA programs that that money could have been filtered into suicide prevention, opioid programs, things that our veterans struggle with daily and need access to, that`s where this millions of dollars of waste could have gone to.”

We should mention there is one position the Denver Office of the Inspector General agreed to eliminate, the paid internship.

That intern was told the program was supposed to lead to a full-time position and the office did in fact hire 3 more auditors in May.

But the Denver OIG informed the intern she would no longer be needed as of July 10th. She suspects it has everything to do with her whistleblower complaint.

On July 17th, Congressman Mike Coffman raised the Denver whistle blower case with the then VA Acting Secretary Peter O’Rourke at a Veterans Affairs Committee titled “The VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act: One Year Later.”

According to a letter sent to Congressman Coffman, O’Rourke referred the mater to the Integrity Committee of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency for “whatever action that body deems appropriate.”