× Suspect wanted for breaking into home, sexually assaulting child arrested

LONGMONT, Colo. — A man wanted for sexually assaulting a child in Longmont early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Thornton.

Longmont police said Rodrigo Ignacio Albarran-Estrada, aka Julio Carra, is suspected of breaking into a home just after 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Snowmass Place.

A police statement says the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door and sexually assaulted a juvenile. Investigators say he was not known by the residents.

Other people in the residence chased the suspect out of the home.

The suspect was identified during the course of the day and he was arrested at 5:44 p.m. at a home in Thornton.

He was arrested and under investigation for the following crimes: