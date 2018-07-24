Southern Colorado cleaning up after mudslides, flooding, hail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. -- People in southern Colorado are cleaning up after heavy rain triggered mudslides and flooding and hail piled up like snow.

Residents and businesses in Manitou Springs near Colorado Springs were told to evacuate because of Monday's rain.

Flood sirens were common in the resort town after the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire, prompting flood-control measures.

The latest damage appeared less extensive than in the past, with rocks, gravel and hail left behind after the rain instead of mud.

The flooding and mudslides temporarily shut down U.S. Highway 24 near Manitou Springs. Flooding also forced the closure of roads in Fremont County.

One highway in Teller County was covered with 3 feet of mud, the county's sheriff's office said. Mudslides had been reported in other areas of the state as well.

Bust, CO at the mitigation project. This is about three feet deep and you can hear water rushing over the top. #CoWX pic.twitter.com/85hkP1gnFA — Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) July 24, 2018

Teller county road crew rescues a woman from a flooded ditch. During an emergency like this you have to use the tools that are available. #COWX County Road 21 near Crystola pic.twitter.com/JBDWOTiGOk — Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) July 23, 2018

Denver International Airport was at a full ground stop because of the severe weather and power outages were reported because of the weather system as well.

Thunderstorms are possible throughout the week, the National Weather Service said. The best chance for widespread storms will be Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.