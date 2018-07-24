Severe storm brings heavy rain, hail, powerful wind to south metro Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A severe thunderstorm brought heavy rain and hail to south metro Denver Tuesday evening.

The deluge caused street flooding in some neighborhoods, including the area of South Santa Fe Drive and West Oxford Avenue where cars were reported stranded at the underpass.

Powerful winds brought down trees near South Broadway and Evans Avenue, as well as near Porter Hospital at South Downing Street and East Yale Avenue and across the street from Swedish Medical Center at South Logan Street and East Girard Avenue in Englewood.

Xcel Energy reported 212 power outages affecting 13,000 customers in metro Denver following the storm.

Viewers reported hail in Littleton, Englewood and the southwest parts of metro Denver.

Littleton Firefighters are responding to several weather related emergencies including flooding problems and 2 homes struck by lightning in Highlands Ranch. A Flash Flood Warning is valid for another 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/L9ZcA77RrS — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) July 25, 2018

Share your storm photos using the submit button below.