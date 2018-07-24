Pop star Demi Lovato rushed to hospital after apparent heroin overdose

Pop singer Demi Lovato, who has been open about her struggle with sobriety, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after suffering “what appears to be” a heroin overdose, TMZ reports.
The 25-year-old star was taken from her Hollywood Home to receive treatment but her condition is currently unknown.
Lovato has been outspoken about her battle with addiction, eating disorders and mental illness.
In 2011, she entered treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. When she left the treatment center, she relapsed and then entered a sober living facility for a year.
Last March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but in June she released a new song, “Sober” on which she revealed that she had relapsed.
“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human” read the lyrics.
We will continue to follow this story and post updates as they become available.