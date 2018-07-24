Pop star Demi Lovato rushed to hospital after apparent heroin overdose

Pop singer Demi Lovato, who has been open about her struggle with sobriety, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after suffering “what appears to be” a heroin overdose, TMZ reports.

The 25-year-old star was taken from her Hollywood Home to receive treatment but her condition is currently unknown.

Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan — an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses — at her home. We've confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hollywood Hills. For more: https://t.co/UeNX0OSnEU — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2018

Lovato has been outspoken about her battle with addiction, eating disorders and mental illness.

In 2011, she entered treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. When she left the treatment center, she relapsed and then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Last March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but in June she released a new song, “Sober” on which she revealed that she had relapsed.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human” read the lyrics.

We will continue to follow this story and post updates as they become available.