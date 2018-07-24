Owner hoping to reunite with lost dog after 5 years, in custody battle with another man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A St.Louis man said he was shocked to learn his dog who went missing five years ago turned up at a Denver shelter. He said he's been more shocked to find out that after all these years, he might not be able to take her home.

Jason Senseney said he was in disbelief Sunday when he got a call that his dog Molly was at Denver Animal Shelter. He said he got in the car and drove 10 hours overnight from Missouri to Colorado to pick her up. When he arrived at the shelter, he was told that another man also claimed Molly was his dog.

"I’m just shocked about it. I just want to take her home," said Senseney.

Senseney said Molly went missing five years ago after she jumped a fence. Despite his searches and her microchip, she never turned up.

"She disappeared and it was cold and raining and we thought she died, you know," said Senseney.

Senseney said the man who is also fighting for custody of Molly, is the same person who found her in St.Louis and took her in. Senseney said Molly's microchip and veterinarian paperwork link Molly to him. He said the other man also has veterinarian paperwork showing he has cared for her during the last five years.

"I didn’t understand what the problem was. It’s my dog. He said he found her in St.Louis and he took her in. He found her, it’s still a missing dog. It’s still my dog," said Senseney.

Tracy Koss with the Denver Animal Shelter said the shelter's legal team is investigating this case and will decide on who will get to take home Molly.

"We don’t have a decision as of yet. We are working with our team of lawyers. Just trying to make sure we are taking in all the information, looking at it thoughtfully and being responsible about this decision," said Koss.

Koss said there is no timeline right now on when a decision will be made.

"It’s a difficult situation and we really want to make sure we are being responsible. And until we have that conversation put together, and have looked at all that information and can feel confident about it, we aren’t going to comment out at this time," said Koss.

Senseney said he will stay in Colorado until he can return to Missouri with Molly.