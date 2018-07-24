Man caught on camera performing lewd act on woman’s front porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Neighbors in Congress Park are left on edge, after a “peeping tom” was caught masturbating on camera while looking into a woman’s front window.

The victim is worried this predator may be stalking women. Now other neighbors are sounding off saying they think they spotted this same man on their property late at night.

“He watched me in my living room as I slept,” Ellen said.

It’s the ultimate violation. Ellen fell asleep on her couch off of Monroe Street in Congress Park, when a suspicious man showed up on her front porch. In the home surveillance video, you can see the peeping tom crouch down to look in through the blinds. Ellen believes she was targeted.

“At some point in time I believe this man has seen me out working in the yard doing something and had me picked out,” Ellen said.

The man used a newspaper to try and cover up the porch light. Seconds later he pulled down his pants and started touching himself.

“It’s disgusting. This is my home, this is my body, and this is my privacy, and nobody has any right to violate that.”

Spooked by a passing car, the alleged sexual predator crawls on his hands and knees to hide. Then he grabs a chair cushion to get comfy and get back to business.

He eventually leaves after spending two plus hours on the porch. But this persistent pervert has the gall to return to her home two weeks later. This time a new security light near the garage scared him off.

“It really destroys your feeling of trust and being safe in your own home,” Ellen said.

On Monday, a neighbor living a half mile away in Congress Park, off of St. Paul Street, says he spotted a similar looking man walking through his backyard. Another woman posted on the neighborhood’s Nextdoor app that she just caught a man peering in her bedroom window near East 12th Avenue and Garfield Street.

“In the two videos, he looks quite similar – the receding hairline, his overall stature,” Ellen said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Denver police. At this point they cannot confirm if it’s the same man.

As for the victim, she’s taking extra precautions and wants this man off the streets.

“I’d like to see this person caught and prosecuted for his crimes and obviously he needs some help,” the woman said.

Police urge all folks who witness suspicious behavior like this to file a police report. They said that will help investigators connect the incidents and potentially make an arrest.