Grand Parade held in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — Thousands lined the streets of downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday for the annual ‘Grand Parade’.

The Parade featured dozens of marching bands, horse carriages, cowboys and cowgirls.

The parade snaked around the Wyoming State Capitol all the way down to the Depot and back around.

Aside from the parade, members of the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team performed before Tuesday’s rodeo.

They dived down from a plane holding an American flag while the crowd roared with applause.

