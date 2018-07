EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Pictures posted to the El Paso County PIO’s Twitter page show a giant sink hole that swallowed two cars and a fire truck near Hanover.

It happened on Old Pueblo Road near Birdsall Road, prompting a road closure which remains in effect Tuesday afternoon.

According to the tweet two Hanover firefighters and one civilian driver were seriously injured. Officials said road crews are assessing the damage before cleanup.