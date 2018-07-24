Calmer conditions with warmer temperatures; next surge of monsoon moisture arrives Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be much calmer conditions in Denver and along the Front Range on Tuesday after Monday's severe weather.

There will be morning fog then sunshine followed by a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 80s.

The mountains can expect morning sun and then a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will range from 75 to 85.

The next big push of monsoon moisture occurs on Thursday. Rain and thunderstorm chances go up to 60 percent with heavy rain and lightning possible. Highs will drop into the upper 70s.

Another push of moisture and a cold front occur on Sunday. Rain and thunderstorm chances go up to 50 percent with highs dropping into the upper 70s.

Things will dry out more significantly next week.

