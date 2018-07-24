Another active weather day on tap for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Another round of storms for Tuesday evening for the metro area, although quieter statewide than Monday. Hang on ... very active weather may return Wednesday.

Tuesday evening's storms will be an impactor on the eastern plains through midnight, then clearing.

Wednesday will start off quietly with a sun-cloud mix but toward the midday, the first of two rounds of storms will develop. For Denver, the first round will start on the Front Range mountains and head toward the I-25 core for the afternoon, then another round of storms will develop in the evening to pass from Wyoming southward over parts of the metro areas.

These two round of storms will bring flash flooding and lightning threats as the main impactors, hail and wind do remain possible but are lesser impactors overall.

Temperatures will be just like that of Tuesday, near 90 for the metro areas. To enjoy the warmth and the outdoors, do so in the morning and midday before the storms arrive.

Additional stormy days are ahead through the weekend so this weather pattern isn't going to change much for the next week.

