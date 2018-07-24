× 4-year-old boy dies in hospital after drowning in Nebraska lake

DENVER — A four-year-old Colorado boy died early Tuesday morning after being pulled from a Nebraska lake and flown to a Denver hospital on Saturday.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the northeast side of Lake Minatare in the Butte View area. A friend of the family told FOX31 that the family was camping near the lake when the boy was found unresponsive in the water.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and the child was taken to Regional West Medical Center before being flown to Denver for treatment.

A GoFundMe page set up to help support the family said that the boy, Messiah White, was brain dead before his heart stopped around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The site also said that the parents have four other children. The family is from Colorado.