3 Colorado cities listed as best large places to live in U.S.

DENVER — It’s no secret that Colorado is a great place to live. Three Colorado cities were named the best big cities to live in for 2018, according to a study by WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the 62 largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them using 31 metrics, including measures of livability, health- and education-system quality, economic growth and tax burden.

Colorado Springs came in at No. 9 on the list with an overall score of 60.72 while Denver came in at No. 12 with a score of 59.78. Aurora also made the list at No. 22 with a 55.66 score.

All three Colorado cities are down from where they were in the 2017 study. Last year, Colorado Springs was No. 5, Denver was No. 9, and Aurora was No. 17.

Here are the top 20 cities on the list:

Seattle Virginia Beach, VA Austin, TX San Francisco San Diego Honolulu Portland, OR San Jose, CA Colorado Springs, CO New York, NY Minneapolis Denver Las Vegas Raleigh, NC Mesa, AZ Tampa Pittsburgh Washington, DC Omaha, NE Charlotte, NC

You can see the full study with all 62 cities on Wallethub’s website.