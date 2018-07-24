2018 is flying by. Here’s what’s still to come this year

DENVER — It’s hard to believe 2018 is more than half over already.

Broncos season will be here before you know it and we’re less than 100 days away from Halloween.

But no matter how fast time flies, there’s still plenty to look forward to this year.

Here’s a look at some big events still to come this year around the Mile High City.

August

Aug. 4: Luke Bryan performs at Broncos Stadium

Aug. 11: First Broncos preseason game

Aug. 31 – Sept. 3: A Taste of Colorado at Civic Center Park

September

Sept. 2: Broncos Fit 7K and Expo at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Sept. 3: Labor Day

Sept. 3: FORTitude 10K in Fort Collins

Sept. 9: Broncos season opener against the Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 14-16: Grandoozy music festival

Sept. 20-22: Great American Beer Festival at the Colorado Convention Center

Sept. 28: “Last Man Standing” returns with new episodes on FOX31

October

Oct. 2-13: “Dear Evan Hansen” opens at the Buell Theatre

Oct. 31: Halloween

November

Nov. 2-10: 12th annual Denver Arts Week

Nov. 22: Thanksgiving

Nov. 30: Parade of Lights – Night One

December

Dec. 1: Parade of Lights – Night Two

Dec. 25: Christmas

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve