2018 is flying by. Here’s what’s still to come this year

DENVER — It’s hard to believe 2018 is more than half over already.
Broncos season will be here before you know it and we’re less than 100 days away from Halloween.
But no matter how fast time flies, there’s still plenty to look forward to this year.
Here’s a look at some big events still to come this year around the Mile High City.
August
Aug. 4: Luke Bryan performs at Broncos Stadium
Aug. 11: First Broncos preseason game
Aug. 31 – Sept. 3: A Taste of Colorado at Civic Center Park
September
Sept. 2: Broncos Fit 7K and Expo at Broncos Stadium at Mile High
Sept. 3: Labor Day
Sept. 3: FORTitude 10K in Fort Collins
Sept. 9: Broncos season opener against the Seattle Seahawks
Sept. 14-16: Grandoozy music festival
Sept. 20-22: Great American Beer Festival at the Colorado Convention Center
Sept. 28: “Last Man Standing” returns with new episodes on FOX31
October
Oct. 2-13: “Dear Evan Hansen” opens at the Buell Theatre
Oct. 31: Halloween
November
Nov. 2-10: 12th annual Denver Arts Week
Nov. 22: Thanksgiving
Nov. 30: Parade of Lights – Night One
December
Dec. 1: Parade of Lights – Night Two
Dec. 25: Christmas
Dec. 31: New Year’s EveAlertMe