12-year-old leads efforts to plant thousands of flags on graves of war heroes

DENVER -- It was a perfect day for such an occasion Tuesday.

Dozens of volunteers, including members of the Denver Police Department, were planting thousands of flags and flowers at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

They did it out of pride, honor, and inspiration from a 12-year-old boy from Redding, California. His name is Preston Sharp.

For Preston, it all started with a visit to his grandfather's grave in 2015. “I looked up and I was like, why isn’t there any flags? And I was telling my mom I was really frustrated."

Preston Sharp turned that frustration into a nationwide campaign to honor veterans' graves in all 50 states. “After today this will be my 18th state," he said.

The idea of honoring veterans, not just on Memorial Day, resonates with many people. “To be able to show my children that there is other little children out here who are doing big things, things that count," said one volunteer.

Preston’s devotion to those who served has garnered him national attention. But, no surprise here, the kid has stayed focused, “It’s cool to meet those people and all but it’s all about honoring veterans."

At the end of the day, Preston does this for his grandpa George and the other veterans who, without this young man’s efforts, would be alone, forgotten, but still posting guard.

