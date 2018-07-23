Your car as good as new

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Superior Dent Solutions is the superior choice for auto hail repair and paintless dent repair services. They guarantee a fast turnaround with a Lifetime Warranty to give you peace of mind. Too busy to wait for your car? No problem! Superior Dent Solutions provide free loaner cars if there is no rental coverage on your insurance policy.

Superior Dent Solutions serves Denver, Colorado and surrounding areas and has some great offers going on right now.

They will pay your deductible and you can get a free loaner car or $100 cash back!

They also offer $100 for referrals and a $100 discount to Military, Firefighters, Police Officers and Teachers.

Call today at (844) 966-HAIL to schedule your repair!

http://www.superiordentsolutions.com/