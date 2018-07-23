× Woman arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Denver parking lot

DENVER – A woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Brittany Lyons, 25, was arrested Monday after a man was fatally shot in a parking lot at West Sixth Avenue and Kalamath Street about 2:30 a.m. Bullet holes were seen in a vehicle parked in front of businesses on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police said that Lyons and the victim knew each other but are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.