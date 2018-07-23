Respite from heat with wet and cooler conditions as monsoon surges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be cooler and wetter on Monday with a surge of monsoon moisture combined with a cold front.

Highs briefly touch 75 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, while most of the day might stay in the upper 60s.

There's a good chance of rain and thunderstorms from lunch through the evening rush.

The main weather hazards on Monday will be lightning, heavy rain and small hail.

The mountains can expect a good chance for rain and thunderstorms east of the Continental Divide. It will be drier west of the Divide with highs ranging from 70 to 80 degrees.

It will be drier and warmer on Tuesday. Morning sunshine will be followed by the normal round of afternoon thunderstorms across the Front Range and mountains.

Highs reach 88 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Two more surges of monsoon moisture arrive on Wednesday and Thursday so rain chances are higher and temperatures will be cooler.

Then it's 30 percent chances for afternoon thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs stay below normal in the upper 70s and low 80s.

