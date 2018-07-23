Westminster police hoping to talk with 4 people seen trying to put out deadly apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- The Westminster Police Department said Monday it is looking for four people believed to be juveniles about Sunday's deadly apartment fire.

Witnesses told police the four were seen using fire extinguishers to try to put out the fire at the Westbury Apartments near 112th Avenue and Pecos Street early Sunday morning.

Police said they do not believe the four are responsible for starting the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-658-4264.

One person remains unaccounted for from the fire that killed two people and injured at least nine people.