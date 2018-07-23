Video shows rushing water wash out street in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Flooding and fast-moving water prompted the Teller County Sheriff’s Office to post a warning on Facebook, alerting residents not to drive through the area.
The amazing video was posted at 4:30 p.m. and shows hail pelting the car’s windshield as floodwaters rush past a light pole and across a road. It happened behind the Crystola Bar on Highway 24, according to the office’s Twitter.
The posted tweet read, “This is an extremely dangerous situation with the flooding. Please stay home [and] do not drive into any rushing water. This one almost took us”AlertMe