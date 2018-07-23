Video shows rushing water wash out street in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Flooding and fast-moving water prompted the Teller County Sheriff’s Office to post a warning on Facebook, alerting residents not to drive through the area.

This is an extremely dangerous situation with the flooding. Please stay home do not drive into any rushing water. This one almost took us #cowx pic.twitter.com/QLDCkiJrI3 — Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) July 23, 2018

The amazing video was posted at 4:30 p.m. and shows hail pelting the car’s windshield as floodwaters rush past a light pole and across a road. It happened behind the Crystola Bar on Highway 24, according to the office’s Twitter.

