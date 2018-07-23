Tornado hits Park County Monday afternoon

Hartsel, Colo. — A tornado briefly hit Park County 3 miles north of Antero Reservoir Monday afternoon.

Another confirmed tornado on the season for Park County. https://t.co/UuoHhiO9D6 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 24, 2018

The National Weather Service confirmed, “at 3:47 pm, the public reported a tornado just west of Hartsel on open land. No damage or injuries reported.”

The storm that produced this tornado was part of the complex of thunderstorms that later dropped flooding rainfall in Teller County and in the town of Manitou Springs.

This is Park County’s second tornado of the year. The last was near the Walton Pass Fire.

This is the 7th recorded tornado for the county since 1950.