CHEYENNE, Wyoming — Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Cheyenne, Wyoming on Monday for the annual Free Pancake Breakfast put on by Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The western tradition serves up more than 100,000 flapjacks and 3,000 pounds of ham to folks from all over the world.

It usually runs from 7am-9am, but as of 9am on Monday — the crowd still stood a couple thousand strong!

Another Free Pancake Breakfast is slated for Wednesday morning at the Depot in Downtown Cheyenne.