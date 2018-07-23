Strong rain, hail causes mudslide on Highway 285 near Bailey

BAILEY, Colo. — Thunderstorms that moved through the Front Range on Monday caused a mudslide along Highway 285 outside of Bailey, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The highway is closed at Stage Coach Road as CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol assess the damage.

US 285: Safety closure at Old Stage Coach Rd (1m S of Bailey). Due to mudslide. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 23, 2018

There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.

Severe weather is possible across the Front Range on Monday afternoon with lightning, heavy rain and small hail being the biggest threat. Check interactive radar here and get the latest Pinpoint Weather forecast here.

This is a developing story. FOX31 and Channel 2 will update with the latest.