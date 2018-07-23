Storms to bring hail and heavy rain on Monday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It'll be stormy with heavy rain, lightning, wind and hail possible this evening across metro Denver.

Some storms may produce an inch to two inches of rain is a short period of time. And, when you have lots of small hail mixed with the rain it can turn to a block of ice and clog drains causing localized flooding.

These storms will be around until about midnight tonight for the Front Range.

#cowx Lots of hail mixing with heavy rain clogging drainage in the area making travel difficult...be aware for similar conditions across metro Denver as storms head this way during the evening https://t.co/onFxahBAah — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) July 23, 2018

We have additional storm chances with more heavy rain possible on Wednesday through Sunday. The day with the highest chance for soggy showers will be on Thursday which will look very similar to today.

We are running about 2.5 inches behind on moisture for the season. So, while these storms may cause problems with hail and flooding the trade off is the rain we desperately need.

