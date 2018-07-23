× Relay For Rescue

On Saturday, August 4, 11 local animal welfare organizations are joining forces and hitting the streets of downtown Denver for Relay for Rescue. Join in on the fun as we build awareness, attract local supporters, and raise money for each individual cause. Not only will you visit 9 venues, but you will also compete for the coveted grand prize while doing a relay race and scavenger hunt. Tasks in the relay include a three-legged race, balloon hop, locked elbows, and more.

It is $35 to participate and you receive a color-coordinating t-shirt that associates with the organization (“team”) of your choice, free drink tickets from Tito’s Handmade Vodka to two venues, drink specials at all participating venues, two raffle tickets for prizes given away at the after party, and a donation in your name.

Our goal is to have over 1,000 participants and raise at least $25,000 through registrations and sponsorships. So round up your animal loving friends, family, and co-workers and get ready to show Denver how Relay For Rescue is done!

Relay For Rescue, a charity bar crawl/relay race/scavenger hunt benefiting 11 local animal welfare organizations

Saturday, August 4 2-6 p.m.

Starting at Blake Street Tavern and traveling to up to 11 different venues in Denver’s Historical Ballpark District

Cost: $35/person, includes color coordinating team t-shirt, drink tickets from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and donation straight to charity of choice.