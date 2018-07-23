Professional Bull Riding rush at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — One of the most exciting events at Cheyenne Frontier Days took place Monday night: Professional Bull Riding ‘PBR Cheyenne’.

This event drew in a crowd of thousands — who sat and watched as some of the world’s best cowboys rode 2,000 lb. bulls!

According to CFD officials, 30 of the top PBR riders competed in the round.

Some of the riders have won millions of dollars in past competitions!

Another round of Professional Bull Riding is slated for Tuesday evening.

Learn more by clicking here.